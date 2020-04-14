VIDEO: Nick Corderos' Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Details of His Battle with COVID-19 on GMA

Amanda Kloots, celebrity fitness instructor and wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero, spoke with GOOD MORNING AMERICA about Cordero, as he fights for his life in the ICU against COVID-19.

The illness virtually snuck up on Cordero, and Kloots said "He had extreme fatigue. There was no really no other symptoms."

She continued, "The tipping point happened one morning. We were eating breakfast and I asked Nick to go change Elvis' diaper and I heard a huge thump. I ran into the bedroom and he had fainted."

"I'm trying to understand everything from afar," she Tells GMA. "It's awkward when you're sitting and waiting and you don't know what's going on and you can't be there and everything is happening so fast."

"Once he went under, we didn't have any communication at all," Kloots added. "I've been talking to the nurses and doctor and they've been wonderful."

"If I can tell Nick anything, it's that we love him and it's going to be okay," said Kloots. "And that Elvis and I are okay and that we are healthy and we are waiting for him and he just needs to get better ... and he's got a whole lot of living to do."

Kloots had previously asked Nick's friends, family, fans, and loved ones to join her in dancing and singing along to the song, "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do" in honor of Nick. The health update was accompanied by a video of herself singing the song with she and Nick's baby son, Elvis, in her arms.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

