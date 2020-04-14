VIDEO: ALADDIN Cast Members Teach the 'Arabian Nights' Choreography

Cast members from Aladdin on Broadway joined forces to create a dance tutorial for the song 'Arabian Nights'!

The video includes the following disclaimer:

The modified choreography featured in this video is intended to encourage active lifestyles through dance. It is important to pay attention, be aware of your surroundings and your body and be sure to consult your physician before taking part in any physical activity. The choreography performed in this video is executed by trained dance professionals.

Children under the age of 12 should not participate without adult supervision. Children under the age of 18 should get parental permission before attempting the choreography presented in this video.

Watch the video below!

Disney's beloved story about the Diamond in the Rough is brought to thrilling theatrical life in Aladdin on Broadway! Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this stage adaptation of the beloved animated classic features the iconic film score by the legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, along with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.





