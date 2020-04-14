THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!
It will be available to watch on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel and audiences will have 24 hours to watch the production.
The broadcast will be the version of the show recorded for its 25th anniversary at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, starring Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine.
Far beneath the majesty and splendor of the Paris Opera House, hides the Phantom in a shadowy existence. Shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all, the love he holds for his beautiful protegee Christine Daae is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.
The musical opened at Her Majesty's Theatre on 9 October 1986 with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman in the leading roles, and there have been dozens of productions worldwide since then. Now in its 26th record-breaking year, The Phantom of the Opera continues to captivate audiences at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End, after more than 10,000 performances.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's mesmerizing score along with jaw-dropping scenery and breathtaking special effects, magically combine to bring this tragic love story to life each night.
