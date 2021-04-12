Wake Up With BWW 4/12: Amber Iman Performs at the Broadway Theatre For NY PopsUp, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

This past Saturday, NY PopsUp returned to Broadway with another performance, this time from Amber Iman. Check out video clips below!

A vaccine pop-up site targeted at getting Broadway theater workers back on stage is set to launch today at a new site on 47th and 7th (the former location of NFL Experience).

1) VIDEO: The Broadway Vaccination Site Will Be Up and Running on Monday- Find Out More!

by BroadwayWorld TV

2) VIDEO: Sutton Foster and Darren Star Tease the Final Season of YOUNGER & More!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Sutton Foster and Darren Star chat about the final season of Younger, how they filmed in the midst of the pandemic, and a future back onstage in The Music Man!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Watch Her Monologue!

by Stage Tube

Last night, Carey Mulligan hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time ever.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Massenet's Cendrillon Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Production by Laurent Pelly. From April 28, 2018. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Ali Stroker Sings 'Be A Lion' in Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Ali Stroker's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired last night at 8pm! Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Ali and Seth performing 'Be a Lion' below!

What we're watching: Amber Iman Performs in the Broadway Theatre as Part of NY PopsUp

This past Saturday, NY PopsUp returned to Broadway with another performance, this time from Amber Iman.

This marks the second performance in a Broadway theater since the start of the pandemic over a year ago, with the first being last week's appearance by Nathan Lane and Savion Glover in the St. James Theater.

Social Butterfly: SIX Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Give Tips on Encourage a Young Writer Day

This past Saturday was Encourage a Young Writer Day! The writers of the hit musical SIX, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss created a video doing just that. The pair gave some tips for writers to follow, including to write the kind of thing you want to see, how to combat writers' block, and more.

