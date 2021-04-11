VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Watch Her Monologue!

Last night, Carey Mulligan hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time ever.

During her opening monologue, Mulligan gets interrupted by her enthusiastic husband, Marcus Mumford.

Check out the full video below!

Carey Mulligan appeared in Skylight and The Seagull both on Broadway and in London (at the Royal Court Theatre), and Off-Broadway in Through a Glass Darkly at the New York Theatre Workshop.

Her films include Inside Llewyn Davis, The Great Gatsby, Shame, Drive, Never Let Me Go, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Brothers, Public Enemies, An Education (Academy Award nomination), The Greatest, Pride & Prejudice, and When Did You Last See Your Father? (British Independent Film Award and Evening Standard Film Award nominations for Most Promising Newcomer), Far from the Madding Crowd, Suffragette, Wildlife, Promising Young Woman, A Christmas Carol, and The Dig.