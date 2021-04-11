VIDEOS: Amber Iman Performs in the Broadway Theatre as Part of NY PopsUp

Yesterday, NY PopsUp returned to Broadway with another performance, this time from Amber Iman.

This marks the second performance in a Broadway theater since the start of the pandemic over a year ago, with the first being last week's appearance by Nathan Lane and Savion Glover in the St. James Theater.

NY PopsUp is a festival of random performances that was announced in February to help revitalize the performing arts industry in the city. It has since hosted performances from Shoshana Bean, Gavin Creel, Amy Schumer, Jon Batiste, and more.

When she was asked to perform, at first Iman didn't know what she would do.

"I started thinking about this massive year, and how could I possibly put together a show that summed it up or had a through line or made sense," she said, according to NewYorkTheater. "And then I remembered that 2020 didn't make any sense. The fact that I have on clothes right now and you are seeing more than just this part of my body is a whole miracle. Amen."

CBS was on hand at the event, and you can check out their coverage below!

NewYorkTheater also attended the event, and got footage of Iman performing 'Be My Husband' by Nina Simone.