Wake Up With BWW 3/27: National Theatre Streams Productions For Free, and More!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Broadway veteran Mark Blum has passed away due to virus complications. He was 69 years old.

The National Theatre has announced National Theatre at Home, which will provide access to audiences around the globe. This will include streaming NT Live productions for free via YouTube!

Plus, check out our list of upcoming live events you can watch from home!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube

The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube.. (more...)

2) Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from virus Complications

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has passed away due to complications from virus. He was 69 years old.. (more...)

3) Julie Andrews to Host New 'Julie's Library' Podcast

Dame Julie Andrews has announced via Twitter, that she will be hosting a new family-friendly storytime podcast with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton! . (more...)

4) Living Room Concerts: JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Elizabeth Stanley

by BroadwayWorld TV

For today's performance we've got Jagged Little Pill's Elizabeth Stanley!. (more...)

5) LISTEN: John Lloyd Young Releases New Song 'Alone Together'

John Lloyd Young has released a new song 'Alone Together (Shelter in Place Mix).'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Götterdämmerung, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 2pm with Rabbi Avram Mlotek presenting Spiritual Resistance During the virus. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

- Lisa Helmi Johanson, Abby Smith, and Jai'len Josey will all lead story time on Broadway Babysitters.

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Gets WICKED on The Broadway Break(down)!

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Gershwin Theatre to break down Wicked!

What we're watching: Check Out The Dramatists Guild's Exclusive Interview Footage of Terrence McNally

The Dramatists Guild Opera Committee has shared exclusive footage of an interview with Terrence McNally.

The Dramatists Guild mourns the passing of its longtime Council member Terrence McNally, one of the most celebrated dramatists in the American canon. In addition to his impressive and prolific work as a Tony Award winning playwright (Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class) and musical theater bookwriter (Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman,) Terrence was also a respected opera librettist, whose credits included the critically acclaimed Dead Man Walking.

Social Butterfly: Patrick Stewart Reads Two More Sonnets for Social Media!

Patrick Stewart returned today with another of Shakespeare's sonnets to lift the spirits of his social media followers.

Check out Sir Patrick below reciting Sonnets 4 and 6! (Sonnet 5 was too hard.)

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





