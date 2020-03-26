Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has passed away due to complications from Coronavirus. He was 69 years old.

Blum started acting on stage in the 1970s. In the 1980s, he starred in the films: Lovesick (1983), Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Just Between Friends (1986), Crocodile Dundee (1986), Blind Date (1987), and The Presidio (1988). On television, he co-starred in Sweet Surrender in 1987. He also appeared in Capital News, Frasier, and NYPD Blue, and Mozart in the Jungle, and Coin Heist. Blum played the recurring role as Ivan Mooney in the former Lifetime thriller series, You.

He won an Obie Award for his performance as Al in the Playwrights Horizons production of Albert Innaurato's play, Gus and Al, in the 1988-1989 season. On Broadway, he appeared in Neil Simon's Lost In Yonkers, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, and Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties. In 2013, he appeared as Max in the Primary Stages production of The Model Apartment.

Blum was born in Newark, New Jersey. He graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey in 1968 and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2012. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. He is married to actress Janet Zarish, who appeared on television as Natalie Bannon on As the World Turns and as Lee Halpern on One Life to Live.





