Wake Up With BWW 3/12: Patti LuPone to Lead HBO Pilot 'OK Boomer', and More!

Patti LuPone will lead OK Boomer pilot on HBO Max. OK Boomer centers on Barbara (LuPone), a self-centered boomer who shows up at her estranged daughter Sarah's (Hayes) house hoping to live off the family's money, but forms an unexpected bond with her progressive granddaughter.

The Broadway musical turned Netflix film, The Prom, is currently having its Japanese premiere! The production began performances to 50% capacity at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater on March 10. Get a first look below!

Jennifer Damiano and Andy Mientus will lead a benefit reading of Becky Shaw for The Actors Fund.

Mrs. Doubtfire has re-released their 'As Long As There is Love' video to mark the one-year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown.

1) Charlotte St. Martin on Return of Broadway- 'Longer-Running Shows May Be First to Come Back'

It's been just about a year without Broadway, and while hope seems to be on the horizon, theatre fans and industry professionals alike are asking the same question- when will it return?. (more...)

2) Patti LuPone Will Lead OK BOOMER Pilot on HBO Max

OK Boomer centers on Barbara (LuPone), a self-centered boomer who shows up at her estranged daughter Sarah's (Hayes) house hoping to live off the family's money, but forms an unexpected bond with her progressive granddaughter who's quick to challenge her on their differing views - of which there are plenty.. (more...)

3) Jennifer Damiano and Andy Mientus to Lead Benefit Reading of BECKY SHAW

Becky Shaw is a searing comedy that exposes the dark side of love in a myriad of ways. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for TINA on HBO

The documentary debuts SATURDAY, MARCH 27 (8:00 PM- 10:00 PM ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Re-Releases 'As Long As There is Love' to Mark the Anniversary of the Broadway Shutdown

MRS. DOUBTFIRE has re-released their 'As Long As There is Love' video to mark the one-year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown. MRS. DOUBTFIRE the Broadway musical played 3 previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre before an executive order from the Governor of New York State shut down Broadway on March 12, 2020.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Giordano's Fedora Starring Mirella Freni, Ainhoa Arteta, Plácido Domingo, Dwayne Croft, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conducted by Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. From April 26, 1997. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight with special guests TBA.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as as he chats with the always wonderful Emily Skinner, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 14 (3pm and 8pm).

What we're geeking out over: Get A First Look at THE PROM in Japan!

The Broadway musical turned Netflix film, The Prom, is currently having its Japanese premiere! The production began performances to 50% capacity at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater on March 10.

The Japanese premiere of another Broadway musical, Waitress, also began performances this week at The Nissay Theatre, in a production staged remotely by the show's original creative team.

What we're watching: Sara Bareilles Sings 'Brave' on One-Year Anniversary of COVID-19

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, The 19th marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 global pandemic with a virtual summit on the nation's fight to defeat it - and the lessons we've learned from it.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles sings "Brave" in honor of frontline workers and vaccine researchers.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Liza Minnelli, who turns 75 today!

With a career spanning six decades, Liza Minnelli has reached legendary status in multiple fields of entertainment and is among a small group of entertainers who have been honored with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. She is considered both an American icon and a gay icon.

In 1965 she made her Broadway debut in the musical Flora the Red Menace and was awarded the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the award. Critically lauded for her Academy Award nominated dramatic performance in the film The Sterile Cuckoo (1969), she rose to international stardom with the Emmy Award-winning TV special Liza with a Z (1972) and her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (1972), which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Other notable film credits have included Golden Globe Award nominated performances in Lucky Lady (1975), New York, New York (1977) and Arthur (1981).

She has successfully returned to the Broadway stage on a number of occasions. She won a Special Tony Award in 1974 for her three-week engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre, won her second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in the 1977 musical The Act, was Tony-nominated for her performance for the 1984 musical The Rink, and won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event for her show Liza's at The Palace.

From the late 1970s onwards, Minnelli's work has predominantly focused on concert tours and nightclub performances. She gave highly regarded performances at Carnegie Hall in 1979 and 1987, and at Radio City Music Hall in 1991 and 1992. In the late 1980s she toured alongside Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. in Frank, Liza & Sammy: The Ultimate Event.

