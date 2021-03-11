Jennifer Daminao and Andy Mientus to Lead Benefit Reading of BECKY SHAW

The Reading Series virtual benefit series will present Gina Gionfriddo's Pulitzer Prize finalist Becky Shaw, which will benefit The Actors Fund.

Directed by Tim Realbuto (Ghostlight the Musical), the live reading will star Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal; American Psycho) as the titular character Becky Shaw, Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening; "Smash") as Andrew Porter, Sheria Irving (BET's "Twenties"; Broadway's Romeo and Juliet) as Suzanna Slater, Nick Gaswirth (The Great Comet; Wicked) as Max Garrett, and Rema Webb (Violet; The Book of Mormon) as Susan Slater. Erin S. Leddy will read the stage directions.

This is the fifth benefit reading for The Reading Series, which has previously produced Some Girl(s), Rabbit Hole, Reasons to Be Pretty, and Next Fall. The Reading Series is produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy.

Becky Shaw is a searing comedy that exposes the dark side of love in a myriad of ways. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep.

The reading will take place on Thursday, March 18th at 8:00 pm ET. The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.