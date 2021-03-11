VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, March 11 (2pm ET) as he chats with the always wonderful Emily Skinner, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 14 (3pm and 8pm).



