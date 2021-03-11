VIDEO: Get A First Look at THE PROM in Japan!

The Broadway musical turned Netflix film, The Prom, is currently having its Japanese premiere! The production began performances to 50% capacity at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater on March 10.

The Japanese premiere of another Broadway musical, Waitress, also began performances this week at The Nissay Theatre, in a production staged remotely by the show's original creative team.

Check out the trailer for The Prom Japan here!

See highlights from the show, including performances of "Love Thy Neighbor", "Dance with You", and "Unruly Heart."

The cast performs "Zazz", "It's Not About Me", "Dance with You", and the show's finale, "It's Time to Dance" at a preview event.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

The Prom played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, August 11, 2019 and is set to launch a national tour. Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe & Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") recently adapted the musical into a film for Netflix.