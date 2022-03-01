Wake Up With BWW 3/1: SAG Awards, FOR COLORED GIRLS... Casting, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ariana DeBose

Today's top stories include the SAG Awards, which were held this past weekend. Ariana DeBose took home an award for her performance in West Side Story. Plus, Helen Mirren was given the Life Achievement Award. Check out our coverage below, including the full winners' list and clips of the winners!

Plus, The Book of Mormon has announced a new National Tour, casting has been announced for the Broadway run of for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, and more!

SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose and More Take Home SAG Awards; Full List of Winners!

by Stephi Wild

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The telecast aired on TNT and TBS. Among the big winners for the evening, taking home multiple awards, were CODA, Squid Game and Ted Lasso.. (more...)

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. Open the SAG Awards

by Stephi Wild

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year's best television and film performances by actors, aired on Sunday, February 27. To open this year's ceremony, original Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. reunited to give a speech.. (more...)

VIDEO: Helen Mirren Accepts the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards

by Stephi Wild

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held last night, Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and aired on TNT and TBS. Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett presented Helen Mirren with the 57th Life Achievement Award, which was preceded by a montage of some of her most iconic screen performances.. (more...)

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Accepts Her SAG Award For WEST SIDE STORY

by Stephi Wild

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held last night, Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and aired on TNT and TBS. Among the winners for the evening were Broadway's own Ariana DeBose, who took home the award for Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.. (more...)

More Top Stories

VIDEO: AMERICAN IDOL Contestant Nicolina Bozzo Auditions with 'She Used To Be Mine' from WAITRESS

by Michael Major

On last night's season premiere of American Idol, Toronto's Nicolina Bozzo auditioned with a powerful rendition of 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress. The performance earned a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. With all three judges voting 'yes,' Nicolina is headed to Hollywood.. (more...)

THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces New National Tour for Fall 2022

by Chloe Rabinowitz

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, will launch a new national tour in the 2022-2023 season. The tour will visit four dozen cities across America, 25 of which will present THE BOOK OF MORMON for the first time. A complete tour schedule will be announced in the coming months. . (more...)

Photos: Go Inside PLAZA SUITE's First Broadway Bows

by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

On Friday night, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited first preview of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.. (more...)

Cast Announced For FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/ WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

by Stephi Wild

Joining the cast are Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow.. (more...)

SIX on Broadway to Welcome Joy Woods as Catherine Parr Starting March 14

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway producers of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will welcome Joy Woods in the role of Catherine Parr beginning Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Anna Uzele plays her final performance on Sunday, March 13, 2022.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lindsay Mendez, who turns 39 today!

Lindsay Mendez won the 2018 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as 'Carrie Pipperidge' in the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Lindsay has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, and Grease. Lindsay is celebrated for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012, for which she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations.

