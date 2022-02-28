Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. Open the SAG Awards

Feb. 28, 2022  

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year's best television and film performances by actors, aired on Sunday, February 27. To open this year's ceremony, original Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. reunited to give a speech.

The trio took to the stage to comment on some of the evening's nominees, including Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga and Javier Bardem.

They also highlighted the up-to-date COVID-19 safety guidelines, which, if not followed, will result in being thrown out by the guards from Squid Game.

Watch the full speech below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



