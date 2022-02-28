VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Accepts Her SAG Award For WEST SIDE STORY

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held last night, Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and aired on TNT and TBS. Check out the full list of winners here.

Among the winners for the evening were Broadway's own Ariana DeBose, who took home the award for Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

Check out her acceptance speech below!

In addition to this award, DeBose recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.