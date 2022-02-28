Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Plaza Suite
Photos: Go Inside PLAZA SUITE's First Broadway Bows

Plaza Suite opens officially on March 28, 2022 at the Hudson Theatre.

Feb. 28, 2022  

On Friday night, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited first preview of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Click here to watch footage from their bows and check out photos below!

Plaza Suite will officially open Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Brian Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images for Plaza Suite

Plaza Suite
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley"

Plaza Suite
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley"

Plaza Suite
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley"

Plaza Suite
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley"

Plaza Suite
Eric Wiegand as "Borden Eisler", Molly Ranson as "Mimsey Hubley" and Danny Bolero as "The Waiter"

Plaza Suite
Signage at The Hudson Theater

Plaza Suite
Signage at The Hudson Theater

Plaza Suite
Signage at The Hudson Theater

Plaza Suite
Signage at The Hudson Theater





