Wake Up With BWW 2/18: MISCAST Casting, MACBETH Ticket Initiative, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Macbeth

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

MCC Theater announced today that Miscast22 will take place in-person, returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022. This year's cast will include Aaron Tveit, Uzo Aduba, Joshua Henry, and more!

Plus, the upcoming Broadway production of MACBETH has announced the MACBETH 2022: Ticket Initiative, a program developed to provide students free tickets to the show.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Aaron Tveit, Uzo Aduba, Joshua Henry, and More Announced for MCC MISCAST22

by A.A. Cristi

MCC Theater announced today that Miscast22 will take place in-person, returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022. . (more...)

Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion & Bowen Yang Join New A24 Movie Musical

by Michael Major

A24 has greenlit a new movie musical, F*cking Identical Twins, set to star Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bowen Yang. Comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp will adapt the new film, based on The Parent Trap, from their two-man stage show. The two will also star in the film as the eponymous twins.. (more...)

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Renewed for Fifth & Final Season on Prime Video

by Michael Major

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.. (more...)

Derek & Julianne Hough to Honor CHICAGO, MOULIN ROUGE & More in New ABC Special

by Michael Major

The dup will recreate legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, "Step Into...The Movies." Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as "Singin' in the Rain," "Moulin Rouge," "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago," "Dirty Dancing," "Saturday Night Fever" and "La La Land.". (more...)

George Maguire and Natalie McQueen Join BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL in the West End

by Stephi Wild

George Maguire and Natalie McQueen will star as Buck and Blanche Barrow in the West End premiere of the cult-favourite BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL at the Arts Theatre from Saturday 9 April 2022. Further casting to be announced in due course.. (more...)

Broadway's MACBETH Will Launch Ticket Initiative Offering Free Tickets to Students

by Stephi Wild

The upcoming Broadway production of MACBETH has announced the MACBETH 2022: Ticket Initiative, a program developed to provide students with a unique opportunity to see a world-class Broadway production of one of Shakespeare's greatest plays.. (more...)

Licensing Rights Now Available for KINKY BOOTS

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the licensing availability of Kinky Boots - the big-hearted show that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola. . (more...)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Aims for November 2022 West End Bow

by A.A. Cristi

The Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, based on Alanis Morissette's landmark album of the same name is headed across the pond this fall!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!