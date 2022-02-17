Aaron Tveit, Uzo Aduba, Joshua Henry, and More Announced for MCC MISCAST22

MCC Theater announced today that Miscast22 will take place in-person, returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022.

The evening will honor Emmy and Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Miscast22 will feature performances by Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment," Clyde's), Tony Award® nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared and "Law and Order: SVU"), Tony Award® nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Tick, Tick... Boom!), Tony Award® winner Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, A Raisin in the Sun), Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Hello, Dolly!), Skye Dakota Turner (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Respect), and Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge, "Schmigadoon"). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Director. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

MCC Theater plans to film Miscast22 for a virtual special event coming later this Spring. Details, including date and ticket purchase information, will be announced at a later date.

"We are excited to celebrate another milestone in our return to live theater with a lineup of spectacular artists for another great Miscast at the Hammerstein Ballroom," said Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey. "We're also delighted to honor Christine Baranski, Susan Raanan, and Alexander Lambie at Miscast22.

"Christine embodies the artistic spirit we find so thrilling at MCC: incredible range and a commitment to taking big creative risks, which she does so beautifully on film, in television, and on stage.



"Susan's impact on MCC cannot be overstated. During her 15-year tenure as Chair of our Board of Directors, she has led our community with a contagious enthusiasm. Under her leadership, we've kept growing and moving forward, most visibly into our own permanent home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which houses our ever-expanding community of artists, students, and audiences. We are so grateful to Susan and are so pleased to celebrate her and her extraordinary legacy as she steps down from her role as Chair.



"Lambie has been a fixture within the MCC Alumni community and has had an impact on every program he has been a part - first as a student in the MCC Youth Company Performance Lab; then through his work in, and now as a facilitator of our Playwriting Lab. He's an amazing connector, a generous coach, and a talented artist. We're looking forward to highlighting Lambie's achievements with this year's MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Award."

Show-Only priority booking opens on February 22 for MCC patrons and February 24 for MCC subscribers and members. Public show-only on-sale will begin February 25. All tickets are available for purchase at www.mcctheater.org/miscast.

To receive exclusive updates about Miscast22 and to learn more about the event, sign up here www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail events@mcctheater.org.

Funds raised from Miscast22 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.