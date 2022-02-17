Derek & Julianne Hough to Honor CHICAGO, MOULIN ROUGE & More in New ABC Special

In anticipation of the 94th Oscars® airing on ABC, March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT, Emmy® Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic dance performances in a new one-hour special, "Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough."

The special, featuring a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends who will be announced at a later date, premieres Sunday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as "Singin' in the Rain," "Moulin Rouge," "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago," "Dirty Dancing," "Saturday Night Fever" and "La La Land."

"There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night."

"Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough" is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television's alternative production unit. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Katy Mullan, Nick Florez, RJ Durell, Peter Hebri and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers.

Watch a new promo for the special here: