Wake Up With BWW 1/27: SKELETON CREW Reviews, and More!

Sharon Sachs

Last night, Skeleton Crew opened on Broadway. Check out all of the reviews in our roundup below!

Plus, Sharon Sachs will take over the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway blockbuster WICKED, beginning performances on February 14, 2022.

Skeleton Crew Opens

Review Roundup: SKELETON CREW Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!

by Review Roundups

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The production opens tonight at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Let's see what the critics are saying!. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Broadway Actors in THE GILDED AGE (So Far) & How You Know Them

by Michael Major

The new series features appearances by Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kelli O'Hara, Carrie Coon, Claybourne Elder, Donna Murphy, Katie Finneran, Debra Monk, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Patrick Page, Michael Cerveris, and more. Continue to check back for more updates as new episodes premiere!. (more...)

VIDEO: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Cast Performs on THE LATE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Cast members of the North American premiere of the West End hit musical 'Everybody is Talking About Jamie' performed on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night.. (more...)

Sharon Sachs Joins WICKED as Madame Morrible Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Sharon Sachs will take over the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway blockbuster WICKED, beginning performances on February 14, 2022 at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street).. (more...)

Ogunquit Playhouse Announces 90th Anniversary Season Lineup Featuring Regional Premiere of THE CHER SHOW & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ogunquit Playhouse is celebrating its 90th year with a knockout 2022 mainstage season showcasing a world premiere musical, a musical adaptation of a beloved film comedy featuring Marvin Hamlisch's final score, a cult classic whodunit farce, and the direct-from-Broadway regional premiere of a pop-hit musical.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 23, 2022

by

For the week ending January 23, 2022, a total of 21 shows played 159 performances.. (more...)

Photos: Get A First Look At AIN'T TOO PROUD On Tour

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast of Ain't Too Proud in action! Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' James T. Lane as 'Paul Williams,' and joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.' . (more...)

