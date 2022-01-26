Sharon Sachs Joins WICKED as Madame Morrible Next Month

Sharon Sachs will take over the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway blockbuster Wicked, beginning performances on February 14, 2022 at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street). Ms. Sachs comes to the Broadway company directly from the show's National Tour.

Two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye will briefly return to the role of Madame Morrible from February 2 to February 13, 2022, joined by Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda on those same dates. As previously announced, Brittney Johnson will officially assume the role of Glinda on February 14.

Sharon Sachs recently appeared as Madame Morrible in the National Tour of Wicked. Other credits include Miss McGery in Numbers Nerds (Outstanding Individual Performance), NYMF Playwrights Horizons, CPA Theatricals. Chicago/regional: Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables (Joseph Jefferson nomina­tion), Drury Lane Oakbrook; Miss Hannigan in Annie, Miss Shingle in A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Jeanette in The Full Monty (BroadwayWorld Regional Award), RMRT; Steppenwolf; Goodman; Chicago Shakespeare; Mark Taper Forum; The Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. TV: "Will & Grace," "Crazy Ex- Girlfriend," "Grimm," "Episodes," "Weeds," "Dexter."