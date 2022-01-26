Broadway Actors in THE GILDED AGE (So Far) & How You Know Them

Julian Fellowes has returned with The Gilded Age, a new HBO drama that begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the BRINK of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

The new series also includes a stacked list of Broadway talent. Check out the Broadway names that you have seen in the series' first episode and check back to see who else has appeared in the series as new episodes premieres every Monday!

Christine Baranski (Agnes van Rhijn)

Christine Baranski her Broadway debut in 1980's short-lived Hide and Seek and won her first Tony Award as part of the star-studded cast of Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing. She has also been seen in Boeing-Boeing, Nick & Nora, Rumors, The House of Blue Leaves, and Short Talks on the Universe.

Cynthia Nixon (Ada Brook)

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon made her Broadway debut at the age of 14 in The Philadelphia Story. She has been seen on Broadway in The Real Thing, Hurlyburly, The Heidi Chronicles, Angels in America, Indiscretions, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, The Women, Rabbit Hole, Wit, The Real Thing, and, most recently, The Little Foxes, for which she won her second Tony Award.

Denée Benton (Peggy Scott)

Denée Benton was seen on Broadway as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. Benton has also been seen on Broadway as Eliza in Hamilton and as Nabulungi in the West End and US National Tour of The Book of Mormon.

Audra McDonald (Dorothy Scott)

Audra McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She has been seen on Broadway in Carousel, Lady Day, Master Class, Ragtime, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Shuffle Along, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, and Marie Christine.

Kelli O'Hara (Aurora Fane)

Most recently seen on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate!, O'Hara won a Tony award for her performance in the King and I. O'Hara was also seen on Broadway in Follies, The Pajama Game, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, and The Light in the Piazza.

Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell)

Carrie Coon was seen on Broadway in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2012. Her Off-Broadway credits include Mary Jane in 2017 and Nassim in 2018.

Donna Murphy (Mrs. Astor)

Donna Murphy was most recently seen as the alternate for Dolly Levi in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! Murphy was also seen in People in the Picture, LoveMusik, Children & Art, Passion, Wonderful Town, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Human Comedy, and They're Playing Our Song. Murphy won a Tony award for her performance in the 1996 revival of The King and I.

Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mrs. Bruce)

Celia Kennan-Bolger was nominated for a Tony award for her performances in The Glass Menagerie and Peter and the Starcatcher before winning for her performance as Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird. Her other Broadway credits include The Cherry Orchard, Les Miserables, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Claybourne Elder (John Adams)

Claybourne Elder can currently be seen on Broadway as Andy in Company. His other Broadway credits include Torch Song, Sunday in the Park with George, and Bonnie & Clyde.

Katie Finneran (Anne Morris)

Katie Finneran won a Tony Award in 2010 for her performance in Promises, Promises. She has also been seen Annie, Noises Off, Mauritius, Cabaret, the Iceman Cometh, Neil Simon's Proposals, The Heiress, My Favorite Year, Two Shakespearean Actors, and On Borrowed Time.

Michael Cerveris (Watson)

Michael Ceveris won Tony awards for his performances in Assassins and Fun Home. His other Broadway credits include Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy, In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic.

Simon Jones (Bannister)

Simon Jones recently completed his run in the 2021 revival of Trouble in Mind. He has also been seen in The Real Thing, Benefactors, The School for Scandal, Getting Married, Private Lives, The Real Inspector Hound, The Herbal Bed, Ring Round the Moon, Waiting in the Wings, Blithe Spirit.

Debra Monk (Armstrong)

Debra Monk has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Curtains, Reckless, Thou Shalt Not, Ah, Wilderness!, Steel Pier, Company, Redwood Curtain, Nick & Nora, Prelude to a Kiss, and Pump Boys and Dinettes.

Taylor Richardson (Bridget)

Taylor Richardson made her Broadway debut in 2012 as Duffy and the alternate for Annie. She later took over the title role full-time.

Douglas Sills (Monsieur Baudin)

Douglas Sills received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his critically acclaimed performance as The Scarlet Pimpernel on Broadway. He was also seen in Little Shop of Horrors, War Paint, Living On Love, On the 20th Century, Monty Python's Spamalot, and Moonlight & Magnolias.

Jeanne Tripplehorn (Sylvia Chamberlain)

Jeanne Tripplhorn made her Broadway debut in in the 1989 production of Tru. She was later seen in Roundabout's 1997 revival of The Three Sisters.

Patrick Page (Richard Clay)

Patrick Page is currently starring as Hades in the Broadway production of Hadestown. His other Broadway credits include Casa Valentina, Time to Kill, Spring Awakening, Cyrano de Bergerac, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, A Man for All Seasons, Julius Caesar, The Lion King, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, and The Kentucky Cycle.

Ashlie Atkinson (Mamie Fish)

Ashlie Atkinson made her Broadway debut in the 2005 benefit production of the 24 Hour Plays. She was later seen as Vivian Proclo in Roundabout's revival of The Ritz.

Kelley Curran (Turner)

Curran made her Broadway debut as an understudy in the 2017 revival of Present Laughter. She has been seen Off-Broadway in Dracula, Mother of the Maid, and Bedlam's Peter Pan.

Kristine Niesen (Mrs. Bauer)

Kristine Nielsen has been seen on Broadway in Present Laughter, You Can't Take It With You, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Spring Awakening, The Green Bird, Jackie, and The Iceman Cometh.

Ron Raines was most recently seen on Broadway as Oliver Warbucks in Annie. His previous credits include Chicago, Newsies, Follies, Teddy & Alice, Show Boat, and Colette.

John Sanders (Stanford White)

John Sanders made his Broadway debut as Sergei in Matilda. He was also seen in Groundhog Day and in the national tour of Peter and the Starcatcher.

In the coming weeks, stars like Nathan Lane, Bill Irwin, Linda Emond, John Douglas Thompson, and more are slated to make an appearance. Check back after new episodes for an updated list of Broadway stars appearing in the new series.

Watch the trailer for the Gilded Age here: