Ogunquit Playhouse Announces 90th Anniversary Season Lineup Featuring Regional Premiere of THE CHER SHOW & More

Ogunquit Playhouse is celebrating its 90th year as a renowned destination for regional theatre with a knockout 2022 mainstage season showcasing a world premiere musical, a musical adaptation of a beloved film comedy featuring Marvin Hamlisch's final score, a cult classic whodunit farce, and the direct-from-Broadway regional premiere of a pop-hit musical.



Ogunquit Playhouse's 2022 lineup features the regional theater premiere of The Cher Show (May 12 - June 25), Broadway's Tony Award-winning bio musical, including a dazzling array of Bob Mackie's stunning original designs; The Nutty Professor (July 1 - Aug 6), featuring the final score from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) winner Marvin Hamlisch, with book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes; the world premiere of the new musical Mr. Holland's Opus (Aug 12 - Sep 17), written and directed by Tony Award winner BD Wong; and Clue (September 22 - October 30), a hilarious stage adaptation of everyone's favorite board-game-turned-comedy-classic.



"Ogunquit Playhouse has always been a magical place to see a show, but we are especially thrilled to present more regional and world premieres on our stage in this 90th anniversary season," said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. "Following the success of last year's world premiere of Mystic Pizza, we are delighted to stage the world premiere musical Mr. Holland's Opus, as well as a new look at The Nutty Professor, based on the classic Jerry Lewis film. We will also present the regional premiere of The Cher Show, featuring Bob Mackie's extraordinary original costumes straight from Broadway, and the fiendishly clever stage adaptation of Clue. We think there is something for everyone this season and cannot wait to welcome audiences back inside our beloved Playhouse."

The Cher Show

The Broadway Musical

Regional Premiere

Book by Rick Elice

Directed by Gerry McIntyre

With Choreography by Jane Lanier

Thursday, May 12 - Saturday, June 25, 2022



Cher. Her Life. Her Music. Her Legend.



Superstars come and go, but Cher is eternal! For six decades, she has dominated pop culture, pushing boundaries and breaking down barriers - letting nothing and no one stand in her way. Directed by Gerry McIntyre (Ogunquit's Jersey Boys and Priscilla Queen of the Desert), the Tony Award-winning The Cher Show is packed with so much story and hit music it takes three women to tell her tale: the enigmatic newcomer, the glamorous pop star, and the cinematic icon. 35 smash hit songs, two rock-star husbands, and those epic Bob Mackie gowns, all in one fabulous Broadway musical that will turn back time and keep you dancing in your seat!

The Nutty Professor

A New Musical

Based on the Jerry Lewis Motion Picture

Book & Lyrics by Rupert Holmes

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Directed by Marc Bruni

Friday, July 1 - Saturday, August 6, 2022



The Nutty Professor, the new musical based on the classic 1963 film starring Jerry Lewis, brings us the nerdy Professor Julius Kelp and his transformation into the suave and sophisticated Buddy Love. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this big, bright musical comedy has a book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and music by Pulitzer Prize and EGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line), his final score.

A New Musical

World Premiere

Based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Picture "Mr. Holland's Opus" written by Patrick Sheane Duncan

Music by Wayne Barker

Lyrics & Book by BD Wong

Directed by BD Wong

With Choreography by Darren Lee

Friday, August 12 - Saturday, September 17, 2022



From an Oscar-winning film to a world premiere musical: Tony Award winner BD Wong (Jurassic World, "Nora from Queens," M. Butterfly) and Tony nominee Wayne Barker (Peter and the Starcatcher) bring to the stage Mr. Holland's Opus, a new musical. Glenn Holland gives up his dreams for teaching high school music to make ends meet. Little does he realize that leaving one's mark on the world can take many different forms, as his temporary detour leads to a lifetime of impacting the lives of hundreds. Adapting Patrick Sheane Duncan's cherished screenplay, this musical journey is a love letter to the enduring influence music has on humanity and the difference one person can make.

Clue

A New Play

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Original Music by Michael Holland

Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture

Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE

Directed by Casey Hushion

Thursday, September 22 - Sunday, October 30, 2022



A hilarious, fast-paced whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter. Clue puts murder and mayhem on the menu when six mysterious strangers assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Adapted by Sandy Rustin (Mystic Pizza) from the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the iconic Hasbro game, this hysterical farce-meets-murder-mystery is bloody good fun.



Ogunquit Playhouse's 2022 season runs May 12 through October 30, with four mainstage shows, three Playhouse Arts Academy productions including Disney's Moana Jr., Disney's Descendents the Musical, and Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, and even more 90th anniversary surprises! Single tickets will go on sale March 14. For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.