Wake Up With BWW 1/24: CAMELOT Casting, Adrienne Warren to Lead ROOM, and More!

Plus, a new movie musical starring Selena Gomez will begin filming this spring in Paris.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include further casting for Camelot, including Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, and more! Plus, Adrienne Warren will lead Room on Broadway this Spring!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, Fergie Philippe, and More Join the Cast of CAMELOT
by Stephi Wild

Further casting has been announced for Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater! Learn more about the cast here, as well as how to purchase tickets for the upcoming production!. (more...)

Broadway Choreographer Peggy Hickey Passes Away
by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that director and choreographer Peggy Hickey has passed away following a long battle with cancer.. (more...)

Video: Kevin McCarthy Gets LES MISERABLES Treatment from Randy Rainbow
by Nicole Rosky

Republican Kevin McCarthy is officially the 55th Speaker of the House and Randy Rainbow has something to say about it. Watch below as he returns with his first song parody of 2023, 'Speaker of the House', based on 'Master of the House" from Les Misérables.. (more...)

Adrienne Warren Will Lead ROOM on Broadway This Spring
by Stephi Wild

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren is headed back to Broadway to lead the American premiere of ROOM, written and adapted for the stage by Emma Donoghue, based on her 2010 best-selling novel which she also adapted into the award-winning 2015 film.. (more...)

Movie Musical Starring Selena Gomez to Begin Filming This Spring
by Michael Major

A new movie musical starring Selena Gomez will begin filming this spring in Paris. The film will be titled 'Emilia Perez,' and it will also star Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña. French director Jacques Audiard will helm the movie, working with composer Clement Ducol, singer, songwriter and composer Camille, and choreographer Damien Jalet.. (more...)

Renovation on the Times Square Theater Halted Due to Lack of Tenant
by Stephi Wild

Construction has halted on the Times Square Theater, which has been under renovation for several years. The project is currently on pause while the broker looks for a tenant.. (more...)

Jodi Benson and Daughter Delaney Benson Will Lead Production of GYPSY in Florida
by Stephi Wild

Jodi Benson will star alongside her daughter, Delaney Benson, in a production of Gypsy in Florida.. (more...)

Interview: AMERICAN IDOL Winner Nick Fradiani Talks Making His Broadway Debut in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Nick Fradiani, who is currently making his Broadway debut as Alternate Neil Diamond - Then in A Beautiful Noise!. (more...)

Bernadette Peters Replaces Kelli O'Hara in Manhattan Theatre Club Winter Benefit
by Stephi Wild

Bernadette Peters stepped in to headline the Manhattan Theatre Club Winter Benefit last night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Peters replaces the previously announced Kelli O'Hara. Due to a positive COVID diagnosis, O'Hara was unable to perform at the MTC benefit.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



