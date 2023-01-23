Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Broadway Choreographer Peggy Hickey Passes Away

Hickey choreographed Anastasia and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway.

Jan. 23, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that director and choreographer Peggy Hickey has passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Peggy's work was last seen on Broadway in Anasatsia. She also choreographed A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder (Astaire and Outer Critics Circle Nomination, Best Choreography, 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical). She also directed and choreographed numerous regional productions including Trouble in Tahiti at Chicago Lyric Opera starring Susan Graham and Nathan Gunn, Elf for Tuacahn Center of the Arts and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder for 3D Theatricals and Tuacahn respectively.

Hickey also appeared in two episodes of Encore! (Grease and Fiddler on the Roof) for Disney+. Other credits include Woodshock, starring Kirsten Dunst, 'Spring Awakening' for the hit series 90210 as well as the episode 'So I Thought I Could Dance' for Christina Applegate's series Samantha Who?

Peggy was awarded the MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography for her work on Grammy-Award winner Beck's The New Pollution. Peggy was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for Best Dance Sequence in a Feature Film for her work on the box-office hit, The Brady Bunch Movie (Paramount). Peggy worked as well on the "Nurses' Ball" episodes on General Hospital for eight consecutive seasons and also on the tongue in cheek "Jail House Tango" for ABC's Passions.

She was a three-time recipient of the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Choreography for Brigadoon, On the Twentieth Century, and Carnival at the renowned Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut. Also for Goodspeed, Peggy choreographed King of Hearts, A Little Night Music and Amour. Along with Oklahoma! at the Papermill Playhouse, regional credits include The Music Man starring Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy for Hartford's Bushnell Theater, GIGI and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum for LA's Reprise Theater along with many productions for Music Theater of Wichita, Sacramento Music Circus and Casa Manana.

Peggy was an adjunct professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. She began her tenure in 2002 as a visiting assistant professor and became an adjunct professor in 2015.

Peggy also worked extensively in opera, and collaborated with such renowned artists as Placido Domingo, Samuel Ramey, Denyce Graves, Susan Graham, and Franco Zeffirelli among others. Her work has been performed at Los Angeles Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Seattle Opera, Canadian Opera Company, Santa Fe Opera, Palm Beach Opera, and the Julliard School, where she choreographed Hansel Und Gretel with sets and costumes by Maurice Sendak which was subsequently televised Live From Lincoln Center on PBS.




