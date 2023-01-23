Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Kevin McCarthy Gets LES MISERABLES Treatment from Randy Rainbow

Everybody raise a glass to the Speaker of the House?

Jan. 23, 2023  

Republican Kevin McCarthy is officially the 55th Speaker of the House and Randy Rainbow has something to say about it. Watch below as he returns with his first song parody of 2023, "Speaker of the House", based on "Master of the House" from Les Misérables.

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY®-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart.




