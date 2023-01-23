Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bernadette Peters Replaces Kelli O'Hara in Manhattan Theatre Club Winter Benefit

Due to a positive COVID diagnosis, O'Hara is unable to perform at the MTC benefit this evening.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Bernadette Peters is stepping in to headline the Manhattan Theatre Club Winter Benefit this evening at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Peters replaces the previously announced Kelli O'Hara. Due to a positive COVID diagnosis, O'Hara is unable to perform at the MTC benefit this evening.

Joseph Thalken joins as Music Director. The festive evening will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant dinner, and an exclusive, one-night-only performance.

MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow said, "Bernadette is a legend in our industry and is one of our most beloved stars. I am so grateful that she was able to step in tonight. She has been a great friend to MTC since she and I worked together in 1982 on the MTC production of Sally and Marsha. Bernadette subsequently joined MTC's Board of Directors and we are all honored that she is a treasured member of the MTC family."

The Winter Benefit begins with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the performance. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC in developing and presenting new work with the most exciting artists in a dynamic, supportive environment, as well as producing a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights each season. In addition, this event will support MTC's renowned education program, which uses the power of live theatre and hands-on playwriting experiences to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives.

Individual tickets for MTC's Winter Benefit, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000.

For more information on the Winter Benefit or to purchase tickets, please contact Jonquil Schaller, Manager of Special Events, at (212) 399-3000 x4147 / Events@mtc-nyc.org or visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/benefit/.

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.


Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly!. Prior to that, she starred in City Center's Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis and on Broadway, in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters garnered both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy, in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including guest-starring on the NBC-TV series, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The popular series was made into a TV movie musical titled "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" for The Roku Channel. Other recent TV appearances include The CW's "Katy Keene"; CBS All Access' "The Good Fight"; and Amazon Prime's Golden Globe winning series, "Mozart in the Jungle". She recently completed production on the new Apple TV series, "High Desert", scheduled to be released early 2023.

Other television credits include NBC-TV's "Smash," ABC-TV's "Grey's Anatomy" and "Ugly Betty'. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in "Pennies From Heaven." Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick...BOOM!

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children's books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York and Los Angeles with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

Joseph Thalken is an award-winning composer, conductor and pianist whose theater and concert works have been performed internationally. He is the composer of the musicals Was, Harold & Maude, Fall of '94, Borrowed Dust and Inventions for Piano, and his concert works encompass chamber, choral, orchestral, wind ensemble and vocal music. His ballet, Chasing Home, was recently recorded by the Dallas Chamber Symphony and will be released later this year.

He has served as music director and/or arranger for luminaries of Broadway and classical music, including Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Renée Fleming, Rebecca Luker, Marin Mazzie, Liz Callaway, Sierra Boggess, Catherine Malfitano, Elizabeth Futral, Kristin Chenoweth, Sally Wilfert, Polly Bergen, Faith Prince, Hugh Panaro, Michael Crawford, Howard McGillin, Jason Danieley, Nathan Gunn, Michael Winther, Rodney Gilfry, Brian Stokes Mitchell and many more. He has taught music theatre composition at Yale and is a proud graduate of Northwestern University.



