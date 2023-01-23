Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Renovation on the Times Square Theater Halted Due to Lack of Tenant

Once the tenant signs on, the project could take another year to complete.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Construction has halted on the Times Square Theater, which has been under renovation for several years. According to The New York Post, the project is currently on pause while the broker looks for a tenant.

"Work will commence as soon as we have a tenant," said Colliers broker Bradley Mendelson. "They don't want to do anything that might need to be undone."

The building is set to include 41,500 square feet of multi-level retail space, entertainment, restaurants, an outdoor terrace, and more.

Read the original story on The New York Post.

The Times Square Theater is a former Broadway and movie theater at 217 West 42nd Street. The theatre opened on September 30, 1920, with Edgar Selwyn's play The Mirage. Stillman Development International leased the building in 2017 and hired Beyer Blinder Belle to renovate it.



