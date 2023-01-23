Movie Musical Starring Selena Gomez to Begin Filming This Spring

A new movie musical starring Selena Gomez will begin filming this spring in Paris.

Variety reports that the film will be titled "Emilia Perez," and it will also star Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña.

French director Jacques Audiard will helm the movie, working with composer Clement Ducol and singer, songwriter and composer Camille. Damien Jalet will choreograph the musical sequences.

Gascón will play a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a sex change to get away from the law and become the woman she has always wanted to be. Gomez and Saldaña's roles have not yet been revealed.

Audiard stated that he wrote the treatment for the film as an "opera liberetto in four acts." The intimate black and white film will be a musical crime comedy with a "rich visual style."

The movie will be filmed inside of a Paris studio, giving Audiard "more freedom for the parts that are sung and choreographed." An authentic Mexican backdrop will be built inside of the film studio.

Selena Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building". Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album "Revival" in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. Her third studio album will be released this year. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.