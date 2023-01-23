Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Movie Musical Starring Selena Gomez to Begin Filming This Spring

Movie Musical Starring Selena Gomez to Begin Filming This Spring

Director Jacques Audiard wrote the treatment for the film as an "opera liberetto in four acts."

Jan. 23, 2023  

A new movie musical starring Selena Gomez will begin filming this spring in Paris.

Variety reports that the film will be titled "Emilia Perez," and it will also star Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña.

French director Jacques Audiard will helm the movie, working with composer Clement Ducol and singer, songwriter and composer Camille. Damien Jalet will choreograph the musical sequences.

Gascón will play a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a sex change to get away from the law and become the woman she has always wanted to be. Gomez and Saldaña's roles have not yet been revealed.

Audiard stated that he wrote the treatment for the film as an "opera liberetto in four acts." The intimate black and white film will be a musical crime comedy with a "rich visual style."

The movie will be filmed inside of a Paris studio, giving Audiard "more freedom for the parts that are sung and choreographed." An authentic Mexican backdrop will be built inside of the film studio.

Selena Gomez can be seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building". Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album "Revival" in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. Her third studio album will be released this year. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.



Related Stories
Broadway Buying Guide: January 23, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: January 23, 2023
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, January 23, 2023.
How Regional Theaters Are Making it Work in 2023 Photo
How Regional Theaters Are Making it Work in 2023
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the problems regional theaters are having attracting audiences. Unfortunately, there is no magic formula. Audience members I’ve spoken to on my trips to regionals have cited all kinds of reasons for being there.
Renovation on the Times Square Theater Halted Due to Lack of Tenant Photo
Renovation on the Times Square Theater Halted Due to Lack of Tenant
Construction has halted on the Times Square Theater, which has been under renovation for several years. The project is currently on pause while the broker looks for a tenant.
Listen: Scott Wittman Talks SOME LIKE IT HOT and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Scott Wittman Talks SOME LIKE IT HOT and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winning lyricist, director, writer, and conceiver, Scott Wittman! Scott discussed his career, and his most recent Broadway project, Some Like It Hot, on the podcast.

From This Author - Michael Major


Wanda Sykes Takes On Hosting Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW TonightWanda Sykes Takes On Hosting Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW Tonight
January 23, 2023

The actress & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks. Additionally, wanted to share the first installments of the new digital series “After the Cut,” which is the next iteration of The Daily Show’s Emmy-award winning digital series.
THE ADVENTURES OF OZZIE & HARRIET Available Now on DVDTHE ADVENTURES OF OZZIE & HARRIET Available Now on DVD
January 23, 2023

The gentle humor of the prolific and popular sitcom was brought to the screen by the real-life Nelson family: Ozzie and wife Harriet with their sons, David and Rick, all portraying themselves in a trend-setting blend of fact-meets-fiction comedy decades before Seinfeld and other semi-reality based shows. ​​
Apple TV+ Lands DROPS OF GOD Drama Inspired by Bestselling Manga From Award-Winning Tadashi Agi and Shu OkimotoApple TV+ Lands DROPS OF GOD Drama Inspired by Bestselling Manga From Award-Winning Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto
January 23, 2023

“Drops of God” stars Fleur Geffrier (“Das Boat,” “Elle”) as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Head,” “Tokyo Vice,” “Alice in Borderland”) as Issei Tomine. The series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. 
Evelynne Ross Releases New Song 'Old Oak Tree'Evelynne Ross Releases New Song 'Old Oak Tree'
January 23, 2023

As a performer, Ross draws on a myriad of classic influences: Fleetwood Mac, The Bee Gees, Elton John, The Eagles, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Linda Ronstadt, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, CSNY, Joni Mitchell, and Tom Petty, not to mention Canadian rock staples the Tragically Hip and '80s/'90s acts like Prince.
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Sign To Nettwerk and Share 'Falling' SingleGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Sign To Nettwerk and Share 'Falling' Single
January 23, 2023

Amistat with the release of their new single “Falling” accompanied with an music video and a live session. Josef and Jan Prasil of Amistat showcase delicate lush, fingerpicked guitars entangled with soft piano as the track builds towards a powerfully pensive refrain allowing their beautiful and clear cinematic vocals to create blissful tension.
share