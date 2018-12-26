Wake Up With BWW 12/26: Kennedy Center Honors Airs on CBS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We hope those who celebrate had a Merry Christmas! As your recover from all of those holiday cookies, check out the latest Broadway news! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Anatomy Of A Showtune: Inside the Horrible, Horrendous Holiday History of 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch'

by Alexa Criscitiello

He really is a heel. He's as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel. He's a bad banana with a greasy black peel. He's a monster. His heart's an empty hole. His brain is full of spiders. He's got garlic in his soul.... (more...)

2) BWW Review: Gary Apple's CHRISTMAS IN HELL, A Holiday Tale About Bad Fruitcake and Charles Manson

by Michael Dale

The humorous set-up for the new musical at The York, Christmas in Hell is a bit of an old chestnut, but bookwriter/composer/lyricist Gary Apple makes it sing nicely.. (more...)

3) BroadwayWorld Exclusive: Stage Santa 2018! The Perfect Holiday Gifts for Your Favorite Broadway Characters

by Alexa Criscitiello

It's Christmas on Broadway and to celebrate we've decided to do some metaphorical gifting to all of our favorite Broadway characters.. (more...)

4) BWW's On This Day - December 25, 2018

by

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrated Hamilton creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire, Thomas Kail, and Andy Blankenbuehler, airs tonight!

The Gala took place on December 2, and was recorded for broadcast on the CBS Network for the 41st consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special at 8 p.m. ET.

BWW Exclusive: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stars Will be Found at the Latest Broadway Sessions!

Super young, super hip, super talented cast members from Dear Evan Hansen joined Broadway Sessions recently. With a median age of about 20, they showed us just why they have scored some of the most coveted tracks on Broadway. Enjoy performances by Mallory Bechtel, Phoenix Best, Dan Macke, Diamond Essence White, Gabrielle Carrubba and Josh Strobl. Also enjoy performances by teenage powerhouses Robert Montano and Teagan Dye.

What we're watching: Relive the Magic of the BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY at Sony Hall

Last week, Laura Osnes and all of her fairytale friends brought a holiday edition of The Broadway Princess Party back to NYC at Sony Hall! We're bringing you videos galore with highlights such as 'Colors of the Wind', 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', and 'I Won't Say (I'm in Love)'.

Watch more videos here!

Social Butterfly: Kevin Spacey Charged with Felony Sexual Assault...and Responds on Twitter

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz - Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

The district attorney of The Cape and Islands, Massachusetts, announced Monday that Kevin Spacey had been charged with one count of felony sexual assault, the Boston Globe reports.

Soon after, Spacey tweeted a video titled "Let Me Be Frank," seemingly addressing real-life events while in character as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles