Kevin Spacey Charged with Felony Sexual Assault

The district attorney of The Cape and Islands, Massachusetts, announced Monday that Kevin Spacey had been charged with one count of felony sexual assault, the Boston Globe reports.

The alleged assault on a male victim took place in July 2016 at a Nantucket bar.

On January 7, 2019, the actor will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court, according to the newspaper.

Soon after, video titled "Let Me Be Frank" was posted from Spacey's official Twitter account of the actor seemingly addressing real-life events while in character as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

