VIDEO: Relive the Magic of the BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY at Sony Hall

Dec. 24, 2018  

Last week, Laura Osnes and all of her fairytale friends brought a holiday edition of The Broadway Princess Party back to NYC at Sony Hall! We're bringing you videos galore below with highlights such as 'Colors of the Wind', 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', and 'I Won't Say (I'm in Love)'. Watch below!

Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine celebrated the season in this hit concert, direct from NYC! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) hosted the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) and surprise special guests!

Four knockout voices sang the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! This is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid.

