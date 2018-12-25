BroadwayWorld Exclusive: Stage Santa 2018! The Perfect Holiday Gifts for Your Favorite Broadway Characters

It's Christmas on Broadway and to celebrate we've decided to do some metaphorical gifting to all of our favorite Broadway characters.

The holiday season is a time to give back and so, for all of their hard work keeping us enthralled and entertained all year long, we've thought up some perfect holiday treats for our fictional friends!

Take a peek below to see our best gift ideas for Broadway's most beloved characters. Naughty or nice, they've earned just rewards for making this season on Broadway a joyous one!

Heidi Hansen - Dear Evan Hansen

Moms work hard and everyone knows it. But there is no harder working Broadway mama than Heidi Hansen, pulling double shifts at night and single-parenting an angsty teenager by day. Sometimes a gal just needs to get away from the big and small of it all so, we're sending Heidi on vacation. With Evan away at college, a week of sun and sand would be good for her, don't you think?

Eliza Hamilton - Hamilton

Their love affair may have burned hot in the beginning, but when Eliza H. got burned she decided to, well...burn stuff. No one can hold a little earned revenge arson against her, but we can make sure that she does it safely. This year, Mrs. Hamilton gets her very own fire extinguisher (from the FUTURE), and a burn kit complete with ointment and band aids, for those times when setting flame to personal correspondence gets too hot to handle. Safety first!

Lola - Kinky Boots

The sex is in the heel, but honey, so is the pain. Teetering around in shoes that fabulous can take its toll on the tootsies. So to recover from being raised up on some incredible heels eight times a week, we're sending the lovely Miss Lola to the spa for a full foot massage and pedicure. What a woman wants is pampering, darling.

Eliza Doolittle - My Fair Lady

A room somewhere. Far away from the cold night air. With one enormous chair. Sounds loverly. It's a suite at the W in midtown for everyone's favorite cockney flower girl. She'll enjoy an evening of sitting abso-bloomin-lutely still, enjoying a little Netflix & No Chill (being away from the cold night air and all.) We'll even throw in lots of chocolate to sweeten the deal.

Ti Moune - Once On This Island/Boq - Wicked

Island girl, Ti Moune and Wicked's lovesick Boq might come from very different worlds, but being unlucky in love is one thing they definitely have in common. For Broadway's most misguided lovers, we're gifting a couple of dating app subscriptions. In the modern age, there is no need to put down roots or get hung up on your college crush. Nowadays all it takes is a couple of swipes to find a special someone who treats you right.

Elder Price- The Book of Mormon

While we're going full Oprah and handing out trips this year, we feel that Book of Mormon's Elder Price has earned his dream vacay to the magic capital of America...(sung) ORLANDOOOOOOOOO. Sea World and Disney and putt putt golfing will be yours to enjoy this holiday season, Elder Price. The most devout missionary in Broadway history has something new to believe in...Santa!

Dr. Pomatter - Waitress

Socializing isn't always sweet, and no one understands that better than Waitress' resident OBGYN, Dr. Pomatter. The guy has good intentions, but boy does he have a knack for saying all the wrong things sometimes. That's why we're asking him to put down the medical books and take in the classic interpersonal communication guide, How To Win Friends And Influence People by Dale Carnegie. It only takes a taste to fall in love, but it also takes saying the wrong thing to blow a first impression. Read up, doc. We're only telling you this because you matter to us.

Damian - Mean Girls

This is why we don't lend clothes to friends, they never come back. And you can't boast a complete wardrobe of pink polos if you're missing a shade! So, for Damian, everyone's favorite North Shore High School concierge, we offer a replacement polo shirt. In baby pink. Back in his collection, right where it belongs.

Merry Christmas from BroadwayWorld!

