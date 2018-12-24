Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stars Will be Found at the Latest Broadway Sessions!

Dec. 24, 2018  

Super young, super hip, super talented cast members from Dear Evan Hansen joined us at Broadway Sessions recently. With a median age of about 20, they showed us just why they have scored some of the most coveted tracks on Broadway. Enjoy performances by Mallory Bechtel, Phoenix Best, Dan Macke, Diamond Essence White, Gabrielle Carrubba and Josh Strobl. Also enjoy performances by teenage powerhouses Robert Montano and Teagan Dye.

We will see you next year as Broadway Sessions returns on January 10th!!!!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

