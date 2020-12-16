Wake Up With BWW 12/16: Broadway-Bound HOUDINI Musical in the Works, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

New Broadway bound musical HOUDINI recently held a cross continental virtual developmental reading starring Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as Harry Houdini and Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand) as Bess Houdini.

A new ad for The Prom features NFL football players, in a campaign assuring viewers that 'men love musicals.'

Work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, in preparation for the return of The Phantom of the Opera on the West End. The show's official Twitter account shared a video of the theatre, in its various stages of renovation.

1) Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading

Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan, Dirty Dancing), recently held a cross continental virtual developmental reading starring Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as Harry Houdini and Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand) as Bess Houdini.

2) VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM

A new ad for The Prom features NFL football players, in a campaign assuring viewers that 'men love musicals.'

3) BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 years old.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The incredible Laura Benanti reprises her role as First Lady Melania Trump for a satellite interview from the White House, where she confides in Stephen Colbert her real feelings about America's holiday traditions and drops hints at what she might do after her husband leaves office.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Work Begins on Her Majesty's Theatre in Preparation For the Return of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, in preparation for the return of The Phantom of the Opera on the West End. The show's official Twitter account shared a video of the theatre, in its various stages of renovation.

BWW Exclusive: Meet 2020 Tony Nominee and Carnegie Mellon University Alumnus, Peter Hylenski

What we're watching: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Reunites for 'Road to the North Country: Interpreting Dylan'

"Road to the North Country: Interpreting Dylan," a virtual live stream event presented by the Bob Dylan Center, featured cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Mare Winningham from the acclaimed Broadway musical, Girl from the North Country, which features the music of Bob Dylan.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to LaChanze, who turns 59 today!

LaChanze is currently starring in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway. Before that, she appeared on the Great White Way in IF/THEN, THE COLOR PURPLE, which earned her a Tony Award in 2006, RAGTIME, COMPANY, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, DREAMGIRLS and UPTOWN...IT'S HOT!, as we as a concert production of FUNNY GIRL. Among her off-Broadway credits are INKED BABY, DESSA ROSE, THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, OUT OF THIS WORLD and more.

