VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The incredible Laura Benanti reprises her role as First Lady Melania Trump for a satellite interview from the White House, where she confides in Stephen Colbert her real feelings about America's holiday traditions and drops hints at what she might do after her husband leaves office.

With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura garnered a Tony® Award in the category of "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for the 2008 production of Gypsy-among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" available now on Amazon.

Benanti's self-titled album is now available! Songs include Songs include "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk," "Someone You Loved," "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?," "Sucker," "The Boy From...," "Go Slow," "Don't Worry 'Bout Me," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Lose You to Love Me," "Wives and Lovers," and "The Party's Over."

