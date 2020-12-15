VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Reunites for 'Road to the North Country: Interpreting Dylan'
The event will feature cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Mare Winningham.
"Road to the North Country: Interpreting Dylan," a virtual live stream event presented by the Bob Dylan Center, will feature cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Mare Winningham from the acclaimed Broadway musical, Girl from the North Country, which features the music of Bob Dylan.
This exclusive one-hour panel discussion with cast members will be moderated by theater and music journalist, Elysa Gardner (USA Today, the New York Times, New Yorker), today December 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM ET on Facebook. Check back right here to watch!
They will discuss interpreting Bob Dylan's words and music, as well as share some videos of the cast performing songs featured in the show, including content created during the shutdown and BLM movement.
In what Ben Brantley of The New York Times raves is "as close as mortals come to heaven on earth," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse where a group of wanderers cross paths. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.
Written by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, Girl from the North Country opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused all of Broadway to shut down. The show will return to Broadway when it reopens in 2021.
The Wall Street Journal called the show "a musical that does complete justice to the artistry of the great American songwriter whose genius inspired it."
The Bob Dylan Center, currently under development in Tulsa, Okla., will be the public-facing home of the Nobel Laureate's vast archives of original song manuscripts, correspondence, rare recordings and film performances, photographs, musical instruments and other ephemera. It is expected to open in 2021.
