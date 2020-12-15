VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

A new ad for The Prom features NFL football players, in a campaign assuring viewers that "men love musicals."

In the ad, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker aim to prove that we need to celebrate everyone, taking inspiration from the new Netflix film.

"Now more than ever, we need to support each other, celebrate each other. We are men that love musicals," the ad states.

Check out the full video below!

In "The Prom," Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

The film premiered on Netflix on December 11, and is available to stream now!