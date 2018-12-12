Tamyra Gray Stops Performance of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND To Help Choking Audience Member

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Anything can happen when it comes to live theatre. That was proven on Friday night when a performance of Once On This Island was stopped mid-song to help a struggling audience member, according to Page Six.

The media outlet has reported that Tamyra Gray noticed a member of the audience was choking, and attempted to alert the rest of the cast and crew.

Eventually, she was able to stop the scene and yell, "Is there a doctor in the house?" Luckily there was, and the patron was able to be helped. The show went on.

A rep for the musical told Page Six that "a patron fell ill during the performance, which was then stopped . . . midsong, and the EMTs were also called."

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The Tony Award winning Best Revival will close on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

