LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Cut Rap Battle For Jefferson in HAMILTON

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter yet again this morning to share another demo he had recorded during the early days of Hamilton.

This track, which is untitled, is a cut rap battle for Jefferson. Miranda said it was meant to be placed after The Reynold Pamphlet, but it was never performed.

Listen below!

Here's another Hamilton demo! I'm decluttering before the end of the year!

It's a 3rd rap battle I wrote for Jefferson, for that first concert we did at Lincoln Center, after the Reynolds Pamphlet. It was never performed. Enjoy! https://t.co/0dDTpBjUdj - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 12, 2018

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

