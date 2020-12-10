Wake Up With BWW 12/10: RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Get Streaming Benefit Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, for one performance only, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund.

Cast members from the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago recently reunited for a special performance for NBC's "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" special airing today, December 10th at 8PM ET.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization presented the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. Yesterday's video featured Broadway performer Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress) performing a gospel-inspired spin on "A Lovely Night" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

1) RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund

As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, for one performance only, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund.

2) VIDEO: Darius de Haas Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

On December 9 (12pm), Richard Ridge chatted with Darius de Haas, who streams his new concert, Let Me Carry You This Christmas, from Radio Free Birdland starting December 10 (7pm ET).. (more...)

3) Everything You Need to Know About THE PROM on Netflix

by Sarah Jae Leiber

One thing's universal: Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of beloved Broadway musical "The Prom" will bow on December 11th on Netflix! . (more...)

4) CHICAGO Will Celebrate its 24th Anniversary On NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY Special

Cast members from the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago recently reunited for a special performance for NBC's "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" special airing today, December 10th at 8PM ET. . (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: Lana Gordon Reflects on Her Return to CHICAGO for NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY Special

One Night Only is only one night away! Tomorrow, December 10, NBC is giving theatre lovers a new reason to celebrate with a two-hour special- One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. Lana Gordon will be strutting her stuff as Chicago's Velma Kelly and she's telling us all about what it was like returning to the role... and all that jazz.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Today at 12pm, Richard Ridge chats with James Monroe Iglehart on Backstage Live! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel , tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Meet the Creators of Your New Holiday Obsession, Advent Carolndar!

If you're looking for some extra crazy this holiday season, look no further than Advent Carolndar, the absurd musical comedy advent calendar created by Broadway veterans Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner.

Following the success of last year's inaugural season, viewers can punch in the digital doors of @adventcarolndar on all social media platforms for the first 25 days of December and receive a daily musical surprise inside. Season One included such beloved holiday hits as "Why is Sausage Not a Christmas Food?", "O, Religious Christmas Song", and "A Very Sondheim Christmas." Season Two promises new holiday classics like "Vaccine For Christmas" and "Martha Has Not Been Socially Distant".

Find out even more from Julia and Joel about how the delightfully bizarre series came to be and get a taste of some of the Season 2 songs!

What we're watching: Aisha Jackson Sings 'A Lovely Night' For R&H GOES POP! - AT HOME

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization presented the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. Yesterday's video featured Broadway performer Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress) performing a gospel-inspired spin on "A Lovely Night" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Social Butterfly: Barbra Streisand Talks YENTL and More in New Interview on the Criterion Channel

A new interview with Barbra Streisand will air today, December 10, on the Criterion Channel.

The interview will be part of "Three By Barbra Streisand", a program on the channel which will feature the three films Streisand has directed, Yentl (1983), The Prince of Tides (1991), The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996).

