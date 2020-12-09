Everything You Need to Know About THE PROM on Netflix

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

One thing's universal: Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of beloved Broadway musical "The Prom" will bow on December 11th on Netflix!

Ahead of the release, BroadwayWorld put together a list of things you should know before diving into the feel-good, empowering story of two teenage girls who just want to dance with each other.

What is THE PROM?

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Where and When Can I Watch THE PROM?

"The Prom" will be available to anybody with a Netflix account starting next Friday, December 11th.

The film will be available on Netflix at midnight PST, or 3 a.m. EST.

You can also see the film in a limited movie theater release right now. Find a showtime here.

Watch the full-length trailer here:

Who's starring in THE PROM?

If you are looking for a star-studded love letter to the classic Hollywood movie musical, look no further. The truly charmed cast list includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

Tony nominee Streep plays Broadway diva Dee Dee Allen, with Tony winner Corden starring as her co-star and best friend Barry Glickman.

Kidman and Rannells play Angie and Trent, respectively; Kidman is a Broadway chorus girl, where Rannells is a Juilliard graduate currently tending bar.

Key plays the high school principal, a sweet man with a deep love for the theatre and a deep passion for justice. Washington plays Mrs. Greene, the head of the PTA and the perfectionist mother of DeBose's Alyssa.

Pellman and DeBose star as the film's central couple - Emma and Alyssa, two girls in love who want to go to the prom together.

What are THE PROM cast's theatre credits?

Meryl Streep received a Tony nomination for "27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays" in 1976. Her additional Broadway credits include "Trelawney of the 'Wells,'" "Secret Service," "The Cherry Orchard," and "Happy End." She is also no stranger to the movie musical, with past starring roles including the Academy Award-nominated "Into the Woods" and "Mamma Mia!"

James Corden won a Tony Award for his work in "One Man, Two Guvnors." He's also starred in movie musicals like "Into the Woods," "Cats," and the upcoming "Cinderella."

Rannells is a two-time Tony nominee for "The Book of Mormon" and "Falsettos." He starred in the Broadway production and subsequent Netflix adaptation of "The Boys in the Band," also directed by Ryan Murphy. Additional Broadway credits include "Hamilton," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Jersey Boys," and "Hairspray."

Nicole Kidman starred in the 1998 Broadway production of "The Blue Room." She also starred in "Photograph 51" on the West End.

Key's theatre credits include "Hamlet" at The Public Theater, "Meteor Shower" on Broadway, and "Have a Nice Day" for Audible.

Washington recently starred in the Broadway production and film adaptation of "American Son." She also starred in "Race" on Broadway and "Billy Elliott" on the West End.

Broadway audiences will recognize DeBose from the ensemble of the original cast of "Hamilton," in which she played the bullet. She also starred in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "A Bronx Tale, "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," and "Bring it On" on Broadway. In upcoming movie musical news, DeBose plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."

Can I watch any scenes from THE PROM before the release?

Yes! Netflix released "Zazz," the full number performed by Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in the film.

Watch it here:

Where can I listen to THE PROM soundtrack?

The soundtrack has been available since Friday, December 4th. A physical CD will be available to purchase starting Friday, December 18th!

There will be a special vinyl version of the album that will be released on February 12, 2021.

Purchase the album on Amazon here and Apple Music here. Hear the album on Spotify here:

What's on THE PROM film soundtrack?

The tracklist includes all of the songs you know and love from the original Broadway production, plus two new tracks: "Wear Your Crown" and "Simply Love."

In "Wear Your Crown," which plays over the end credits, Meryl Streep raps. Read more about that here.

"Simply Love," sung by James Corden, is also sung over the credits.

Hear both of those songs here:

Photo Credit: Netflix