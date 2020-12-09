VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Talks YENTL and More in New Interview on the Criterion Channel
The interview will be part of "Three By Barbra Streisand", a program on the channel which will feature the three films Streisand has directed.
A new interview with Barbra Streisand will air tomorrow, December 10, on the Criterion Channel.
The interview will be part of "Three By Barbra Streisand", a program on the channel which will feature the three films Streisand has directed, Yentl (1983), The Prince of Tides (1991), The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996).
Check out a clip from the interview below!
Streisand not only left her mark on the countless films she starred in, she has also directed three acclaimed features, all of which she produced as well.
It took fifteen years to bring her passion project, the acclaimed musical Yentl, to the screen, with Streisand cowriting the screenplay as well as producing, directing, and starring. The film garnered five Academy Award nominations and one win, for best music/original song score-and Streisand took home the Golden Globe for best director, the only woman to do so to this day (Yentl also won the Golden Globe for best picture - musical or comedy). More accolades followed for her second feature, The Prince of Tides, which was nominated for a whopping seven Academy Awards, and which netted Nick Nolte a Golden Globe for best actor. For the unconventional romantic comedy The Mirror Has Two Faces, she assembled a formidable cast led by Jeff Bridges, Pierce Brosnan, and Lauren Bacall, with Bacall winning the Golden Globe and SAG Award for best supporting actress.
The three films Streisand directed garnered fourteen Academy Award nominations, and are sensational showcases for the larger-than-life talents of an icon who shines both in front of and behind the camera.
Learn more about the program on https://www.criterion.com/.
