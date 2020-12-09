CHICAGO Will Celebrate its 24th Anniversary On NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY Special

Cast members from the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago recently reunited for a special performance for NBC's eagerly anticipated "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" special airing tomorrow, December 10th at 8PM ET.

Broadway's Longest Running American Musical, this performance celebrates Chicago's 24th Broadway anniversary. Lana Gordon will once again fill the heels of Velma Kelly leading the cast with the iconic "All That Jazz," followed by NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton raising the roof with "When You're Good to Mama."

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets for Chicago are available through Telecharge.com. Broadway will be back in 2021. While a date to resume performances is yet to be determined, the production is now exchanging tickets purchased for performances through May 30, 2021.