Aisha Jackson Sings 'A Lovely Night' For R&H GOES POP! - AT HOME; Today at 1pm
Tune in right here later today!
Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. Today's video will feature Broadway performer Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress) performing a gospel-inspired spin on "A Lovely Night" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.
Watch the video TODAY, Wednesday, December 9 at 1 p.m. ET below:
Jackson was last seen in on Broadway in Disney's Frozen. During her run as the standby for "Anna," she made history as the first Black woman to portray the role on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and was also part of the original Broadway ast of Waitress. Regional/Off-Broadway credits include Witness Uganda (American Repertory Theater), Memphis and Hairspray (Arvada Center), Once On This Island (Olney Theatre Center), A Bronx Tale: The Musical (Paper Mill Playhouse) and Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater). She'll be featured next in the world premiere of the Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time.
