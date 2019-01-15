Wake Up With BWW 1/15: WEST SIDE STORY Casting, Palace Theatre Renovation News, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Begin your Tuesday the only way Broadway fans know how: by catching up on the latest news!

Yesterday we learned of a setback causing delays in the Palace Theatre renovations.

In more exciting news, we finally learned who will complete the cast of the upcoming West Side Story film, including newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria!

Another new play coming to Broadway this season? You bet! What The Constitution Means to Me will play the Helen Hayes Theatre beginning this spring.

1) VIDEO: 'There is Nothin' Like a Wall' in Randy Rainbow's Latest

by Stage Tube

Randy Rainbow's latest political parody is after Trump and his childish fit over the border wall. Watch below!. (more...)

2) Palace Theatre Renovations Delayed Due to Setback

by Stephanie Wild

Renovations for Broadway's Palace Theatre have been in talks for quite some time, but now, according to Forbes, it seems that before the project has even begun, there has been a setback.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Meet WEST SIDE STORY Newcomer Rachel Zegler

The upcoming remake of WEST SIDE STORY directed by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Tony Kushner has announced additional casting according to Deadline. Ariana DeBose will star as Anita, Tony Award Winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andres Rivera has been cast as Chino.. (more...)

4) Breaking: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Play Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater This Spring

The Clubbed Thumb, True Love, and New York Theatre Workshop production of What the Constitution Means to Me will come to Broadway this spring for a 12-week limited engagement, beginning performances at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY) on March 14, 2019, with opening night scheduled for March 31. Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway this fall, where it extended twice at NYTW before transferring to the Greenwich House Theater. What the Constitution Means to Me will be produced on Broadway by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: The Founders of BroadwayHD Unite For 'An Artist's Perspective of Stage to Screen' at BroadwayCon

by Walter McBride

During the third and final day of BroadwayCon, the founders of BroadwayHD united for 'An Artist's Perspective of Stage to Screen.' The founders, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, along with Ellie Heyman, Max Vernon and Leah Lan, gave a panel and attended the reception for the event and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kerry Butler

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Adam Pascal joins the cast of PRETTY WOMAN today!

Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will welcome Broadway superstar, and Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal to Hollywood Boulevard for one week only. Adam Pascal will play Edward Lewis from Tuesday, January 15, through Sunday, January 20, 2019, during Andy Karl's time off.

-Santino Fontana will talk TOOTSIE, Rodgers & Hart, and more at Ripley Grier Studios today!

Santino Fontana, star of the eagerly anticipated new Broadway musical Tootsie and creator and cast member of the upcoming Lyrics & Lyricists event We'll Have Manhattan: Rodgers & Hart in New York at the 92nd Street Y, will be the focus of an exclusive Drama Desk interview/Q&A program on Tuesday, January 15 at 6:00 pm. The event will take place at Ripley Grier Studios, 520 8th Ave (between 36th and 37th Streets), on the 17th floor (Rm. 17-N), and will be moderated by Drama Desk member Michael Portantiere (BroadwayStars.com, TalkinBroadway.com).

BWW Exclusive: Everything Is RENT! Meet the Bohemians of FOX's Next Live Musical

There's no day but January 27 when it comes to FOX's Rent, and the cast and creative team are over the moon about it. BroadwayWorld is taking you straight to the Fox lot, where the whole gang is busy rehearsing for the big night. Watch as they chat about what will make this version special, how they got their roles, and so much more!

Set Your DVR...

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tonight!

-Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will appear on ELLEN today!

What we're geeking out over: David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose and More Join Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY

The upcoming remake of WEST SIDE STORY directed by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Tony Kushner has announced additional casting according to Deadline. Ariana DeBose will star as Anita, Tony Award Winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera has been cast as Chino.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives Emotional Curtain Call Speech at Opening Night of HAMILTON in Puerto Rico

Hamilton officially opened in Puerto Rico, with Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role as the titular character, on January 11. Hear Miranda's emotional speech during the opening night curtain call in the video!

Hamilton comes to Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center (Bellas Artes) January 11-27, 2019.

Social Butterfly: Sara Bareilles Sounds Off On Audience Filming At WAITRESS

WAITRESS star and composer, Sara Bareilles hit social media last night after spotting some illegal recording in the audience during a performance of Waitress. Check out her message to Broadway's amateur filmmakers below.

Bareilles and Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel lead the show for a limited engagement through February 3, 2019.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrea Martin, who turns 72 today!

Andrea Martin is the legendary comedy star of SCTV and the film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." She won her second and most recent Tony Award in 2013 for her performance as Berthe in the Broadway revival of "Pippin" and was nominated for another Tony Award last season for the 2016 production "Noises Off." Her new series "Great News," premieres April 25th on NBC, Executive produced by Tina Fey, and Andrea can currently be seen on the Hulu hit series "Difficult People" created by Julie Klausner. Martin's big break came when she got cast in the original Toronto production of Godspell, in what is now considered the legendary cast of Victor Garber, Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Jayne Eastwood and Paul Shaffer, their musical director. She went on to join the famous SCTV troup winning two Emmy awards for writing, winning her first Tony award for Featured Actress in a Musical for "My Favorite Year,' and also garnering Tony nominations for her roles in "Young Frankenstein," "Oklahoma" and "Candide." Her film credits include "Breaking Upwards," "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "All Over the Guy," "Young Triffie's Been Made Away With," "Stepping Out," "Bogus," "Wag the Dog," "New York Minute," "Black Christmas," and "Cannibal Girls." In addition to her legendary work on SCTV, her television credits include "My Big Fat Greek Life," "Ed," and "Nurse Jackie."

