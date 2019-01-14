Breaking: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Play Broadway's HelenÂ Hayes Theater This Spring

The Clubbed Thumb, True Love, and New York Theatre Workshop production of What the Constitution Means to Me will come to Broadway this spring for a 12-week limited engagement, beginning performances at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY) on March 14, 2019, with opening night scheduled for March 31. Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway this fall, where it extended twice at NYTW before transferring to the Greenwich House Theater. What the Constitution Means to Me will be produced on Broadway by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross.

Tickets for What the Constitution Means to Me are on sale now and available via Telecharge.com. Tickets range from $49 to $159. For groups of 10+, call 1-800-BROADWAY x2. Tickets are on sale through Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.



"Telling these stories night after night has been a revelatory experience for me," said playwright and performer Heidi Schreck. "People stay after every show to share their own stories with me, stories about this country, about their parents and grandparents, and about the incredible perseverance of the women in their families. I have been so deeply moved by the passionate and open-hearted response to this show and I can't wait to share it with a bigger audience - both on Broadway and around the country."

Written and performed by two-time Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck (Grand Concourse, "I Love Dick") and directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (The Amateurs, The Light Years), What the Constitution Means to Me will feature the full off-Broadway cast including Schreck, Mike Iveson (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, all in their Broadway debuts. Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds First National Tour) will understudy Iveson.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Zafar (Hamlet).

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.

