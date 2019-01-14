WAITRESS
Video: Sara Bareilles Sounds Off On Audience Filming At WAITRESS

Jan. 14, 2019  

WAITRESS star and composer, Sara Bareilles hit social media last night after spotting some illegal recording in the audience during a performance of Waitress. Check out her message to Broadway's amateur filmmakers below.

Bareilles and Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel lead the show for a limited engagement through February 3, 2019.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

I'm pissed part one.

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:53pm PST

I'm pissed part 2

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:53pm PST

Pissed part 3

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:56pm PST

Pissed part 4 (with ??)

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Jan 13, 2019 at 6:57pm PST

