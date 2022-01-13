Wake Up With BWW 1/13: SAG Award Nominations, Lin-Manuel Miranda Tops Billboard Chart, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include the SAG Award nominations, which were announced yesterday. Among those nominated were Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!), and Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha).

Also, Broadway's own Lin-Manuel Miranda has topped the Billboard songwriter chart for the first time thanks to his music from the film Encanto. 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', one of the original songs from the film, recently surged to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Plus, To Kill a Mockingbird and Girl From The North Country announce closing dates with plans to reopen.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Final Jeopardy Features 'Broadway Musicals' Clue

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Remember to answer in the form of a question! On Jeopardy's January 11 episode, the show's final Jeopardy clue put the contestant's musical theatre knowledge to the test.. (more...)

Shoshana Bean & More Complete the Cast of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Complete casting for the new musical comedy MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, was announced today.. (more...)

Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, and More Nominated For SAG Awards; Full List!

by Stephi Wild

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced this morning. Among those nominated are Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM!, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha.. (more...)

VIDEO: Josh Gad Recalls Forgetting BOOK OF MORMON Lines on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

by Michael Major

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Josh Gad and Clarkson discussed the struggle to remember lyrics, leading Gad to tell a story about forgetting his lines while starring in the Book of Mormon on Broadway. Gad revealed how is co-stars reacted to the line flub and what he did to ensure that he would never forget the lyrics again.. (more...)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Play Final Performance on January 16; Set to Re-Open This June at Belasco Theatre

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that To Kill a Mockingbird, written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, will close this Sunday, January 16, following 45 previews and 626 regular performances.. (more...)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Close January 23rd With Plans To Re-Open

by BWW Staff

Today, it was announced that the acclaimed Broadway musical Girl from the North Country will play its final performance at The Belasco Theatre on January 23, 2022, following 31 previews and 117 regular performances. . (more...)

Andrew Burnap Joins Rachel Zegler & Gal Gadot in Disney's SNOW WHITE

by Michael Major

Tony-winner Andrew Burnap has joined Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White film. Burnap will portray a new male lead character in the film. He joins the previously announced Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will pen new songs for the film.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Tops Billboard Songwriters Chart For the First Time

by Michael Major

'We Don't Talk About Bruno', one of the original songs from the film, recently surged to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track is followed by 'Surface Pressure,' 'The Family Madrigal,' 'What Else Can I Do?,' 'Waiting on a Miracle,' and 'Dos Oruguitas.' Listen to the Encanto soundtrack here!. (more...)

Danny Wolohan to Assume the Role of Samuel Byck in CSC's ASSASSINS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Classic Stage Company has announced that Danny Wolohan will replace Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck in the company's sold-out production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle. . (more...)

