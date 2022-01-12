Danny Wolohan to Assume the Role of Samuel Byck in CSC's ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company has announced that Danny Wolohan will replace Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck in the company's sold-out production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle. Wolohan will play the attempted Nixon assassin from January 14 through the end of the run, which now concludes on January 30. Grotelueschen is leaving to fulfill another professional commitment.

Tickets for the final performance of Assassins, a benefit for Classic Stage Company, will go on sale Thursday, January 13 at Noon ET. Tickets for the special 2pm performance on Sunday, January 30, priced at $250, will be available exclusively online at classicstage.org. Funds raised from this special benefit performance will support CSC's mission to provide increased access to significant, classic works of world theater.

Danny Wolohan originated the role of Boo Radley in the current Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird and played Officer Krupke in Ivo van Hove's Broadway West Side Story. His Off-Broadway and regional theater credits including An Octoroon (Soho Rep), The Flick (Barrow Street Theatre), What the Constitution Means to Me (Berkeley Rep), The Low Road (The Public Theater), Pocatello (Playwrights Horizons), Verité (Lincoln Center Theater), and Gnit (Actors Theatre of Louisville). He previously played Samuel Byck in City Center 2017's Encores! production of Assassins, directed by Anne Kauffman.

Wolohan has appeared on television in When They See Us, Evil, The Blacklist, Orange Is the New Black, Law & Order: SVU, Elementary, and Veep. He can be seen in the upcoming Noah Baumbach film White Noise. Wolohan is a company member of San Francisco's Campo Santo Theatre.

Assassins is a journey through the dark side of the American dream. The musical explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be Assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

In the CSC production, Wolohan joins a stellar cast that includes Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble, in addition to Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor. Understudies include Sam Bolen, Lee Harrington, and Ben Magnuson.

The creative team is: John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), The Telsey Office (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed. He staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures, at CSC in 2017, and Road Show, at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011-to wide acclaim.